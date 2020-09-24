The latest patch for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This is a small hotfix patch, but there are a few welcome changes and additions with this update. Villain Sectors have finally been fixed, and every player has been rewarded 250 Polychoron and 500 Uru to compensate for the bug. Just log in before October 1 to claim your rewards. Also, Captain America can now smash through doors, which is a nice touch. There are also a few other combat tweaks across the board to make things feel a bit smoother. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.08.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative Various Crash & Stability fixes Fixed a rare issue when selecting “Once an Avenger” inadvertently sent the player to the wrong mission. Fixed an issue keeping some mission chains from completing properly when all requirements are met. (Example: Reigning Supreme)

Combat Captain America can now smash through doors.* Fixed an issue where overcharge meters were inappropriately decreasing during a team finisher. Improved responsiveness when entering sprint flight from jumping as Iron Man. Improved responsiveness for light air hammer attacks as Thor. Improved reliability of Iron Man’s Thruster Uppercut. Improved presentation of Captain America’s sprinting block. * Tuned the SPIN Keeper’s standard attack, reduced heroic drain, and added an offscreen attack indicator. * Added new standard attack to Drone and Keeper. Adjusted homing attack to happen less frequently. * Adjusted homing projectile to be more balanced. * Increased global cooldown for all quantum homing projectile attacks. * Adjusted quantum shard projectiles so they are no longer unblockable. *

Gear, Challenges, and Rewards Addressed an issue where refreshing a missing weekly mission would result in a crash. Weekly missions should now appear as intended. We’ve temporarily disabled refreshing incomplete challenges; full functionality will be restored in the next update. Addressed an issue where Villain Sectors would not properly refresh, which caused players to miss out on weekly rewards. Fixed additional issues that prevented daily requisitions from clearing as intended. Granted players the Iconic Iron Man outfit if they lost it due to an outfit bug. Fixed a broken Legendary reward that was incorrectly set to Power Level 1. Addressed issues with how the Insurmountable perk was being applied to gear drops. Fixed an issue where some users would not be granted any rewards upon completing an Elite Heroic Hive run. Guarded against a specific scenario that caused Kamala to lose a skill point. We are still investigating retroactive fixes. Adjusted loot tables in Mega Hives to increase the chances additional loot will be awarded. *

PC Specific Fixes Addressed a rare bug that results in a player’s Hero Level being reset, usually following a multiplayer connection issue.



Any changes with an asterisk are based on player feedback, showing that Crystal Dynamics is paying attention to the complaints and adjusting the game however they can to make it better. For a list of known issues and upcomign changes, check out the official Marvel’s Avengers site.