Marvel’s Avengers has had a rough go at it since launching back in September. Starting off really hot with great sales numbers, the player base quickly dwindled, but Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are hoping that the updates for the game will bring players back over time. We’ve already seen multiple patches for the game and now we have yet another this week known as 1.20 or V.14.1.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Stadia users will have to wait on this one as it is currently listed as only TBD. Like previous patches, this one is a pretty hefty one with lots of fixes. This one follows up on the release of Kate Bishop last week, including some fixes related to her in the game. You can find the full patch notes for this update below or on the Marvel’s Avengers website.

New Features

New Minor Artifacts have been introduced: 2 ISO-8s and 2 Norn Stones to keep you warm during winter! The new ISOs have a chance of dropping from Drop Zones while all of the new Minor Artifacts have a chance of dropping from DNA Chests and from the first completion of the Super-Adaptoid fight. Cosmic Infused ISO-8: New Reactive Supernova Perk, which causes an explosion upon taking damage. ISO-8 of Cosmic Affinity: New Reactive Cosmic Surge Perk, which gives a Cosmic buff upon taking damage. Norn Stone of the Wasteland: New Lethal Cosmic Surge Perk, which gives a Cosmic buff upon killing an enemy. Norn Stone of Cosmic Nullification: New Vital Cosmic Aura and Cosmic Protection Perks, which gives a Cosmic buff when reviving allies and grants a passive Cosmic resistance buff, respectively.



Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative

Kate Bishop’s Harm Room can now be replayed.

Fixed an issue on Little Hits where, during the Vault sequence, an activation panel would be inaccessible.

Elevators now function correctly after initiating a checkpoint reload.

Fixed an issue where the War Table did not open up if players closed the objectives menu before completing the Track Mission tutorial.

Enemies now spawn correctly during the second objective of Secrets Within.

Improved stability upon entering the chamber after the Warbot battle in Family Reunion.

Fixed an issue where players could fall out of world when accessing Kate’s room on the helicarrier.

The “To Be Continued” text prompt now displays correctly after concluding Taking Aim.

At the end of Masks, a second unmoving Kate no longer appears and stands in the middle of the room.

Multiplayer & Match Making

Fixed an issue where players are soft-locked in the Quinjet if the selected mission requires Kate to be the companion and the host does not have Kate unlocked.

Matchmaking no longer breaks on some occasions for Hive Missions.

Art & Animation

Kate’s Mjolnir interaction in Thor’s room now has audio.

Increased volume of music during the Getz fight.

Kate’s arrows now display properly on multiple costumes.

Fixed a rare issue where Kate’s arms were not visible during the cinematic in Substation Zero after completing Masks.

Fixed an issue where Captain America was missing facial textures during the cinematic in Substation Zero after completing Young Avenger.

User Interface

Fixed a rare issue where the incorrect Kate icon would be visible on the HUD.

The Overcharge section of Kate’s tutorial now mentions Overcharge is lost when taking any damage.

Various text and subtitle fixes.

Combat

Kate no longer turns into purple mist after using Quantum Blitz in mid-air just before getting interrupted.

Kate can no longer enter an unintended flight mode.

Fixed an issue where Kate’s Explosive Arrow would not have a trajectory path line.

In Private Eye, enemies now spawn correctly after players reload checkpoint in an elevator.

Fixed an issue in Anchor Points where Kate’s Warp Arrow could be used to reach the Time Bridge room before it is supposed to be accessible.

In Tachyon Rift: Along Came a Spider, enemies can no longer be knocked out of world.

Fixed an issue where Kate’s Triple Threat Coming Through Takedown could be used before it was unlocked.

Fixed various audio issues pertaining to Kate’s abilities.

Minor audio improvements to Hulkbuster during combat.

Gear, Challenges & Rewards

Added new Minor Artifacts mentioned in the New Features section.

Mega Hives now properly reward Exotic Gear for Kate.

The Capacitor Dump Challenge now increments correctly when attacking Dreadbots with lasers.

Known Issues & Workarounds