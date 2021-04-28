Update 1.34 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As pretty much everyone knows by now, Marvel’s Avengers had a very rocky launch that only got worse over time with falling numbers. Even so, there have still been updates for the game over time. The more recent ones had some solid content like the addition of Hawkeye and even the upgrade for the new generation consoles, but this latest one is on a much smaller scale overall. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.34.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.34 Patch Notes

Stability improvements.

Also known as patch 1.6.0 on the server side of the game, this latest Marvel’s Avengers update doesn’t have too much to it overall. We usually get full patch notes from the Marvel’s Avengers website, but this one was so minimal that the information simply comes from a forum post by a member of the development staff on Steam.

According to this, update 1.6.0, or 1.34, features just stability improvements. They do not go into detail about what this specifically includes, but it’s just usual under the hood stuff to keep things running smoothly it sounds like.

Marvel’s Avengers has struggled to provide players with consistent content drops since launch, with Hawkeye getting delayed for awhile and now the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC looking like like it won’t be coming for awhile. The next big expansion appears to be tied to Black Panther, but I’m sure we’ll see other updates before that, some of this size and some that are a bit larger. For this update though, you shouldn’t expect too much.

Marvel’s Avengers is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Steam community page for the game.