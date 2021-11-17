Update 1.05 has arrived for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch finally adds a Ray Tracing Mode to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as a number of general improvements and bug fixes. It’s important that this patch is known as update 1.6 on Xbox One and 2.6 on Xbox Series X and S. Here’s everything new with Marvel’sGuardians of the Galaxyupdate 1.05.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Update 1.05 Patch Notes

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Ray Tracing Mode is now available in the Video settings menu.

All Consoles

Save Rollback: A hidden Save Rollback feature was added to allow users who have encountered blocking issues to rollback to the start of the chapter of their choice. Please see this thread for more details.

PlayStation 4

Improved performance on the original PS4 model.

Changed the sensitivity required for the Visor input so that controllers with more wear and tear may still detect the button press.

Xbox Series S

An option to uncap the FPS was added, allowing users to run the game between 30 and 60 FPS. Please note uncapping FPS may lead to a less stable framerate in some areas. Recommended for users with a VRR display.

General improvements

General stability improvement on all platforms.

Multiple stability improvements with Ray Tracing enabled.

General improvements to objective markers.

Additional improvements to world boundaries.

Major fixes

Fix for an issue where the Compendium entry “Gasher and Gnasher” might not unlock.

Added a failsafe to ensure that the “Fully Loaded” achievement/trophy could be unlocked.

Fix for an issue where custom difficulty settings would reset.

Fix for players who may become locked out of the Guardian menu after the first ability point tutorial.

Fix for instances where the poison gas could not be frozen again after a reload.

Improvements made to transition in and out of Workbenches in order to address some instances of Rocket refusing to use the Workbench.

Chapter 1: Fix for a rare issue where Star-Lord may be caught in a state of falling out of world, after falling on the Milano.

Chapter 7 : Fix to allow the crane puzzle to be completely reset when reloading checkpoint, so that users may be allowed to retry in rare instances where they become blocked.

Chapter 9: Fix to allow users to win the chase sequence more easily.

Chapter 10: Fix for a funnel which made access to the Hero of Halfworld outfit difficult.

Chapter 10: Fix for one instance where Groot may be unable to create a lift leading to a side path.

Chapter 13: Fix for rare instances where a throw object needed to progress may not appear.

Other fixes

Fix for instances where Star-Lord’s eyes might glow red with ray tracing enabled.

Fix for an issue where the Rocket Bet scoreboard may still appear on screen after the bet is over.

Radio communications can now be heard through the controller.

Fix for the Rocket line that was being played through Groot’s voice.

Fix for save icon occasionally sticking on screen.

Fixes for rare instances where Guardians may disappear in combat.

Fix for a funnel where Star-Lord may occasionally become stuck when running at higher FPS.

Updated wording for privacy statement.

According to an official Reddit post by Eidos-Montréal, a similar patch on PC will be implemented in the coming days, with a tentative date of ‘Friday, November 19th. Ray Tracing Mode on Xbox Series X and PS5 can be applied by going into the ‘Video Settings’ menu.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2021