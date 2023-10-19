Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Level Cap: What is the Max Level in Spider-Man 2?

Like the first Marvel’s Spider-Man game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a level. There is a cap to it and it’s important to know it so that you can check your progress and unlock all the suits. So, here is the level cap in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Related: All Spider-Man 2 Graphics Modes: Fidelity, Performance RT, and Performance Differences

What is the Level Cap in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

The level cap in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is 60. Once you reach level 60, you can’t level up higher. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 1, the level cap was 50, and in the second game, it is 60.

Once you reach level 60 in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is easily done as you complete the campaign and side quests, you’ll unlock a majority of the suits. I reached level 60 before the final mission by doing about 75% of the side missions and main missions up to that point. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is well-balanced in that way, so don’t worry about grinding levels.

Besides that, the main reason to level up is to get skill points which you can use to unlock skills on the Peter, Miles, and combined skill tree. You get one skill point per level and you’ll need all 60 skill points to fully unlock every skill in all the skill trees.

Though leveling up gets you skill points and access to new suits, you’ll need Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens to upgrade your gadgets and unlock suits. These resources aren’t found by leveling up.

All of those resources are found by completing tasks and missions. Completing tasks and missions will get you XP which will level you up, but you’ll also earn Tech Parts, Rare Tech Parts, City Tokens, and Hero Tokens which you’ll use to permanently unlock suits and styles and gadget upgrades.