Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Get New Weapons

Getting new weapons in Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be vital if you want to continue on with your journey and eliminate the Reaper threat that lies ahead. Classes and abilities are equally important in this massive world, but nothing can be a sturdy weapon at hand, ready to help you out in the most dire situations. There is a good amount of different weapons you can find, in any of the three titles that are part of this massive remaster, so let’s see below how you can upgrade your arsenal.

How to get new weapons in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Oddly enough, the way you find new weapons between the three games vastly differs. In Mass Effect 1, you can get some by either finding them in the field as you progress through the many missions of the game, or buy them directly from in-game vendors, found in cities and the likes. It is good to note though that the best weapons you can get in Mass Effect 1, are usually obtained through the C-Sec Requisition Officer, who you can check with as you are progressing through the game. The further you increase your reputation and Spectre status, the better gear will be included in the available stock.

In Mass Effect 2 and 3, things are a little different. Gear in these entries is not found as easily, but the ones you find are way more impactful and unique. In fact, the whole weapon mechanic is changed in these games, and instead of random drops, you can find new weapons at fixed places, that are highly customizable. While this may remove the RNG factor and surprise element the first entry had, you can now proceed with a well-planned build you have in mind the moment you begin your adventure, and stick with it. As mentioned, there will be specific locations where you will be able to find certain weapons, and some of them can only be obtained by buying them through again, specific shops.

This is how you can obtain new weapon in all of the three games in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Whichever you prefer, the randomness of Mass Effect 1, or the customization options of 2 and 3, one thing is for certain. Your equipped weapon will be your best friend in your journey, so make the most out of it.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at our list right here.