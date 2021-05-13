Look, we all love the shooting in Mass Effect Legendary Edition but sometimes you just need to run straight toward an enemy and melee or punch them right in the face. Maybe you’re out of ammo. Maybe you’re just having a bad day. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t really matter. Meleeing in an action game like this can often be the difference between sweet victory and a swift death. So it’s important to know how to melee in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

How to Melee in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Most things didn’t see too much change from one game in the Mass Effect series to the next, but some aspects of melee combat were altered for the final entry. To make this simple, we broke them down into individual parts below.

How to Melee in Mass Effect 1 and 2

For Mass Effect 1 and 2 melee combat is pretty simple, but also not quite as effective. A quick tap of Circle on PS4/PS5 or B on Xbox One and Series X/S will perform a melee attack. For ME1 this is actually a change for this Legendary Edition release, since it used to be automatic when enemies got close to you. Now it’s the same as it was on ME2. However, the second game also adds some elements, such as quick kills by meleeing enemies who are on the other side of cover. Still, just tapping Circle or B will do the trick for whatever face-to-face fighting you need to do in either of these games.

How to Melee in Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect 3 took the chance to enhance the melee combat in the series, which has carried over to the Legendary Edition as well. You can still tap Circle or B, but you now have the option to hold it and perform a stronger melee attack. For many enemies this will be a one hit kill, depending on Shepard’s stats. However, most of the time this works as a finisher move, after dealing some damage at range then rushing up and taking them out.

And that’s how to melee in Mass Effect Legendary Edition across all three of the included games in the set.