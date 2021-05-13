Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Save Kirrahe

Captain Kirrahe is a brave soldier in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and there will come a time where his fate is going to be in your hands. Depending on your actions through a certain mission on Virmire in Mass Effect 1, you will have the option to keep him alive for the rest of the series, up until Mass Effect 3. The pre-requisites are quite specific though, and easy to miss, so if you’d like to keep seeing the face of Captain Kirrahe in your playthrough, take a look below to see how you can save him during the events on Virmire.

How to keep Kirrahe alive in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

To keep it as spoiler-free as possible, the events leading to what you have to do to save Kirrahe from certain doom, will be absent from this guide. As such, we will be jumping right after the events including Wrex unfold, which take you to an assault on Saren’s base.

The short version of this whole instance, is that you have four objectives during that mission, and you need to successfully complete at least three of them, to keep Kirrahe intact. In fact, only one of them is the mandatory one to keep him alive, however without the other two it is not possible, hence making them obligatory. To sum up, here is everything you have to do:

Disrupt the Geth Communications Head to the Geth Communications tower. It it on your right, as you begin the mission. There are enemies there, so get rid of them and use the terminal you will find as you reach the balcony.

Destroy the Satellite Uplink Inside the Satellite tower which you will encounter along the way, shoot the uplink node you can find at the top, until it is broken. It will shoot sparks the moment it does, so you will be able to understand if it reached that state.

Destroy the Geth Flyers This is the most important part, since if you don’t do this, Kirrahe will die. As you keep progressing through the mission, you will hear over the radio about some Geth Flyers heading back to recharge. The moment you find an alternate route after you hear this, instead of your regular one, you need to head that way. It’s on your right side. You will reach a Refueling Platform with some Geth Drones and a couple of Fuel Tanks. Your goal is to take out all of the drones, and shoot the Fuel Tanks in order to explode. The blast radius will destroy the drones as well, so focus on just making the tanks explode. Before you return back to the normal route, make sure that all of the drones are destroyed.

Disable the Alarms through the Security Console After you finally reach the base, you will end up to a Security Console. You will have two options. Disable the alarms or trigger the alarms. In order to save Kirrahe, pick the following dialog option: “They’ve got enough trouble”, so you will face the enemy forces by yourself. This way, the flowing moments will lead to Kirrahe staying alive for the rest of the playthrough.



What happens in Mass Effect 2 and 3 with Captain Kirrahe

As long as you ensured Kirrahe’s safety, it won’t be the last time you will see him. Again, to avoid spoilers, I won’t be going into details, but rest assured he will have some significant role in some story events, especially in Mass Effect 3. Letting him die won’t impact much any actual gameplay or make something harder in particular, but the outcome of some instances will be greatly different. Captain Kirrahe is a great fella, so I personally always saved him, to have him around. In the end though, the choice is yours.

