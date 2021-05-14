Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Skip Elevator Rides

Without a doubt, being able to skip elevator rides in Mass Effect Legendary Edition is one of the most welcome changes in this massive collection, compared to the original titles. Previously, when riding any elevator in Mass Effect 1, the process was rather lengthy to say the least, sometimes taking up to a whole minute before reaching the floor you were going to. This was actually done on purpose, since the whole elevator sequence acted as a means of loading the next area. Thankfully, this lengthy process now is not only reduced, but Bioware made sure to finally include a skip option, for those that are eager to proceed.

How to skip any elevator ride in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Due to platform limitations, skipping the elevator animation was not possible many years ago, in the original release of Mass Effect. Since the available hardware now is much stronger than then, implementing a skip button is something very easy, and effortless.

As you go in to any elevator in the game, you need to wait only a couple of seconds, before the game actually processes this action. Right after, you will be prompted by the game itself to actually skip this elevator ride, if you’d like. All you have to do, is to press the respective button of the platform you are playing that will be shown on the screen, and you will immediately jump to your destination. The whole instance will roughly take up to 15 seconds, which is miles better than what was back in the day.

As time went by, this elevator sequence literally became a meme within the community, and is easily regarded as one of the most annoying things Mass Effect had to offer. Mass Effect Legendary Edition improved a great amount of features in the whole trilogy and we are really glad that the elevator ride is one that was touched upon as well. Kudos to the team.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at our list right here.