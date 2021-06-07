Update 1.03 has arrived for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at roughly 10 GB and is rolling out across all platforms now. This update fixes the crashes related to wireless headsets on Xbox and improves the performance of the PC version of the game. An issue was addressed in the first Mass Effect that was preventing players from reaching the max level, and various DLC bugs have been fixed in Mass Effect 2 and 3. Here’s everything new with Mass Effect Legendary Edition update 1.03.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes

General English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre – Master Gear was inaccessible Various collision improvements Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2 Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.

Mass Effect 3 Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC



