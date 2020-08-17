Microsoft Flight Simulator – How to Put Up Landing Gear

You need your landing gear when taking off, but if you want a successful flight you’re going to need to put up your landing gear eventually. In this guide we’ll explain quickly how you can put up landing gear with a controller or with the mouse and keyboard.

How to Put Up Landing Gear on PC

To put up landing gear in Microsoft Flight Simulator you’ll need to press in the Left Thumbstick on the Xbox One Controller. To put up landing gear on PC you’ve got some options. The default key to toggle your landing gear is G. But you can put your gear down with Ctrl + G. You can also toggle tail wheel lock by pressing Shift + G. So long as you remember the G key you should be fine.

However, just because you’re in the air doesn’t mean you need to raise your gear. You’ll need to reach a certain altitude to raise your landing gear, otherwise you’ll be bugged by annoying alarm within the cabin.