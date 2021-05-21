Miitopia: How to Change Jobs

Miitopia has a lot of unique Jobs you can set your characters to, but in order to actually change Jobs you will need to wait for a while. The good thing is that this feature does exist in the game, and your recruited Mii personas can change between them. The bad is that as I mentioned, you won’t be able to do it for a while. And that is a good while. Take a look below to see exactly what we are talking about.

How to change Jobs in Miitopia

After you create your main Mii, you assign a Job to him or her, and you repeat this process with every Mii you recruit. After you do pick their Jobs though, you are stuck with that and that Job only. Which oddly enough, makes the Job distribution to your party members more important than you would imagine. If for example you skip having anyone taken any of the healing Jobs up to the point that you unlock the change option, you are forced to reach that point with no healer. While that is possible indeed, it’s for sure harder and can hinder your playtime a lot.

As you imagine, there will be some small spoilers here in order to tell you when exactly you can change Jobs. That said, in order to be able to do so, you need to first reach Karkaton Volcano. This is a late area you visit during your adventure, and can take a good while to reach. After you do, by visiting any Inn in Miitopia will now give you the option to change a party member’s job on the fly, from the party menu.

You don’t need to worry if you change Jobs of any character, as their previous one will retain the level and abilities they learned while they had it equipped. So if you change your mind again and want to jump back to that Job, you can. After all, in your journey you will unlock more and more Jobs, so it’s only natural to want to try all of them with your core team. There are 14 Jobs to unlock, with two being hidden and one being available only through the post-game, so good luck getting all of them and change your party’s Jobs as you see fit.

Miitopia is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our website and our list of helpful guides.

- This article was updated on:May 20th, 2021