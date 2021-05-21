Miitopia: How to Get Game Tickets

Game Tickets are a unique currency you can get in Miitopia that allows you to participate in the Arcade. The Arcade has two different mini-games you can play, the Roulette and Rock, Paper, Scissors. From those mini-games, you can earn Gold, consumable items or even new gear. Therefore, they are actually quite generous to the rewards they give you, hence making the Game Tickets farm even more important. If you want to see how you can get Game Tickets in Miitopia, feel free to take a look below.

How to earn Game Tickets in Miitopia

Since you will need a lot of tickets in order to take advantage of this side-feature of Miitopia, the game is generous enough to provide a lot of ways in which you earn some. That said, the most profitable method of gaining a huge amount of them in literally no time, is one that is also not really recommended. That would be through the Amiibo feature.

For each scan of an Amiibo that is not registered for the game, you get 3 Game Tickets. As such, considering the huge amount of Amiibo you can have in your collection, by scanning all of them can result to hundreds of tickets right from the get-go. You will need to spend around an hour or so after you start the game to unlock the feature first though, by finding the Nintendo Fan in the first region of the game. You can easily spot the NPC as they wear Nintendo themed costumes and can be seen from the overworld map.

Another way of getting yourself some Game Tickets, would be through the Quizmaster that you can bump into as you progress through the game. The Quizmasters may include Game Tickets as a prize, so make sure to do well on their ‘mini-game’ and earn them each time.

Lastly, Game Tickets can be obtained regularly through dungeons and quest rewards. While you get less with these natural methods than what was mentioned above, they are the only steady income of this rare resource, and farmable as well. It is simple, the more you play, the more tickets you earn, easy as that.

And that’s how you get Game Tickets in Miitopia. It is suggested to use them on the Roulette mini-game, since Rock, Paper, Scissors usually ends up to a loss, with no rewards whatsoever. Roulette gives you at least something even if you do end up getting the worst prize, so it’s an overall better bet, if you want to call it that.

Miitopia is available on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:May 20th, 2021