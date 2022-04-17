Minecraft Book Recipe: How to Craft Paper in Minecraft

Minecraft has been around for over a decade and is a mainstay fixture for gamers both young and old, is consistently popular among streamers, and attracts new players over the years.  While the game has come a long way from the days of the Beta version, some players might still want to know how they can craft the essentials as sometimes the ingredients can be surprising.  One such item is Paper, which serves as an interesting learning opportunity in itself.  Read on for our guide on How to Craft Paper in Minecraft!

Minecraft-Paper-Sugar-Cane

Paper is crafted by putting 3 pieces of sugar cane, harvested from the tall stalks you will see next to the water around most starting points, in the middle 3 squares of the 3×3 crafting grid.  Sugar cane is incredibly plentiful in the game and is easy to farm quickly, so you’ll be able to produce massive amounts of paper quickly.  You can use this in the middle, middle-left, and lower-left of the crafting grid along with leather on the middle-bottom square to make books.  This also helps in making additional blank maps (especially helpful if you lose the one you start with) as well as banners, cartography tables, and even fireworks.

The reasoning for paper being crafted from sugar cane instead of the modern source, the wood fiber of trees, is likely inspired by the historical usage of papyrus, which resembled sugar cane.  There’s also a recent trend in which companies have been using bagasse, the fibrous pulp left behind after the sugar is extracted from sugar cane.  Minecraft is a versatile, fun, educational tool for all ages and whether you’re aiming to build massive monuments or survive the night, it’s always important to know how stuff is made to thrive.

