Minecraft Candles: How to Craft and What They’re Used For

A light addition to Minecraft was the candle in 1.17. Upon hearing this many people may wonder what are candles in Minecraft? Candles came with the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update but may have been overlooked as we awaited Caves and Cliffs part 2. They seem to be more of a decorative light source, much like glowstone and other various lamps in the game. However, they do have a couple of interesting tricks to make them a cut above the rest. In this guide, we will cover how you can make your own candles and what you can do with them.

What are candles

In Minecraft, candles are one of many light source alternatives. The reason candles stand apart from other light sources is not only in look but also in functionality. You are able to change the color of candles to make them fit into your aesthetic. Multiple candles can also be placed close together in order to increase the amount of light they give off. Candles must be lit with a flint and steel and can be extinguished by right-clicking them or covering them with water. Candles will not break when covered by water but they also can’t be lit until uncovered.

A single candle may also be placed on top of a cake to turn it into a candle cake. Only one candle may be placed on a cake at any time. The candle can be any color and must be lit using the same methods other candles use. If the cake is eaten or destroyed the candle is dropped on the ground.

How to craft candles

In order to craft candles in Minecraft, you will need to harvest beeswax and kill some spiders. You will need a single honeycomb and a single string per candle. You can get a honeycomb by using shears on a beehive or bees nest that is full of honey. You can tell when one is full as it will have honey dripping out the sides of it. Make sure to have a campfire underneath the hive or nest when you shear it or else you will be attacked by bees. You can also use a dispenser with shears in it to harvest the honeycomb from the bees without making them angry.

Once a candle is crafted you can change the color of the wax in the candle. This can be done by placing the candle and a dye of whatever color you want into a crafting table. This does not change off the light that the candle gives off and candles of different colors don’t seem to be able to be placed together. If you have any more questions about content in the Caves and Cliffs update make sure to check out our other guides.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.