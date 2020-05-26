Minecraft Dungeons is a great loot-centric action-RPG, mixing the gameplay of games like Diablo and Path of Exile with the charming blocky aesthetic of Minecraft. It’s not the longest game in the world, as we pointed out in our Minecraft Dungeons review, but it’s incredibly replayable. If you’re a dedicated trophy hunter, though, Minecraft Dungeons will keep you busy for a while. The Platinum is fairly easy to obtain, but you will have to spend quite a while battling blocky bad guys to fully complete this game. However, the game is such a joy to play, especially with friends, so the time will likely fly by as the trophies begin to pop one after the other. This is the full Minecraft Dungeons trophy list.

Minecraft Dungeons Trophy List

Bragging Rights (Platinum) – Unlock all other trophies.

– Unlock all other trophies. Life of the Party (Gold) – Revive a downed friend 20 times.

– Revive a downed friend 20 times. Wooden Sword (Bronze) – Defeat 50 mobs.

– Defeat 50 mobs. Diamond Sword (Silver) – Defeat 2,500 mobs.

– Defeat 2,500 mobs. Passive Aggressive (Bronze) – Defeat 50 passive mobs.

– Defeat 50 passive mobs. Break the Spell (Silver) – Defeat 50 enchanted mobs.

– Defeat 50 enchanted mobs. Scrappy Scout (Bronze) – Reach level 10.

– Reach level 10. Apprentice Adventurer (Silver) – Reach level 25.

– Reach level 25. Expert Explorer (Gold) – Reach level 50.

– Reach level 50. Fancy That! (Bronze) – Find and open your first ‘Fancy’ treasure chest.

– Find and open your first ‘Fancy’ treasure chest. More For Me (Silver) – Open 100 treasure chests.

– Open 100 treasure chests. Cha-Ching! (Silver) – Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds.

– Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds. Oooh! Shiny! (Gold) – Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds.

– Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds. Om Nom Nom (Bronze) – Eat 200 food items.

– Eat 200 food items. Happy Camper (Bronze) – Complete Squid Coast and set up camp.

– Complete Squid Coast and set up camp. Out of the Woods (Silver) – Complete Creeper Woods.

– Complete Creeper Woods. The Plot Thickens (Silver) – Complete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp.

– Complete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp. Built On Sand, Set in Stone (Silver) – Complete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon.

– Complete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon. High and Dry (Gold) – Complete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge and Highblock Halls.

– Complete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge and Highblock Halls. Saved the Overworld (Gold) – Defeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle.

– Defeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle. High Treason (Gold) – Defeat the Arch-Illager on Apocalypse difficulty.

– Defeat the Arch-Illager on Apocalypse difficulty. Blast Radius (Silver) – Kill any 10 mobs at once with TNT.

– Kill any 10 mobs at once with TNT. Maxed Out And Geared Up (Gold) – Equip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3).

– Equip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3). Worked Like A Charm (Silver) – Enchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 3.

– Enchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 3. A Friend In Need (Silver) – Use artifacts to summon the Wolf, Llama and Iron Golem allies at least once each.

None of these trophies should be too difficult to obtain. Most of them will be acquired through normal gameplay, while others simply require a bit of grinding to unlock. If you’re playing solo, then the one multiplayer-focused trophy on this list might be a bit challenging to get, but if you can find someone to help, it shouldn’t take long.