Update 1.22 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Minecraft Dungeon update brings some new content. The Tower will be a new playable area, now players will be able to unlock new awards and earn some gear as they beat every floor climbing to the top. Besides this new area, the patch came with a lot of fixes to the base game. Here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons update 1.22.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Seasonal Adventures have come to Minecraft Dungeons, with Season 1: Cloudy Climb! This release brings new features like the Tower and an all-new reward progression system. Join weekly challenges to earn Adventure Points and work towards unlocking exclusive rewards, with each new season bringing new rewards, from precious pets and fashionable flairs to emphatic emotes and captivating cosmetics.

The Tower

The Tower is a new gameplay area, available for all players as part of the free Cloudy Climb update.

In the Tower, the player controls an avatar: a character that initially has no gear, but slowly collects it through a selection of rewards you earn as you progress. The Tower itself has 30 different floors, with each one harder than the previous one, and the goal is to make it as high up as you possibly can for the best rewards!

The Tower is home to both familiar mobs and bosses from Minecraft Dungeons – but also a few new foes as well. Not all Tower inhabitants are hostile and some of them will help you along your way up by modifying the gear that you collect. They can increase its power, upgrade it to a unique variant, or gild it.

The Tower’s floors will change every few weeks, which gives you a limited window to master its current layout.

Seasonal Adventure Rewards and Progression:

A new progression system has been added to Minecraft Dungeons, allowing new cosmetic rewards to be unlocked, including capes, emotes, pets, flairs, and skins.

Adventure Points are gained through regular gameplay or by completing weekly challenges in the game. The more points you earn, the higher your Adventure Rank becomes, unlocking even greater rewards.

Accessing the Adventure Hub from The Camp allows you to see your current progress towards rewards and challenges. There is a free track of rewards that is available to all players, as well as a premium track that is available to those who purchase the Season 1 Adventure Pass.

New Achievements

With this release, you’ll discover and unlock 10 new achievements during your adventures!

Fixes

Gameplay

Unintentional rolling is now prevented by increasing thumbstick deadzone maximum to 100%

Fixed a crash that could occur when swapping certain melee weapons mid-attack

Fixed an issue that could result in loss of data when shutting down a PC during a loading screen

Players must now ‘hold to confirm’ to pick up a banner from a Raid Captain, to prevent accidental pickup

The ‘Back to Back’ achievement now unlocks correctly

The ‘Ear Protection Recommended’ achievement now unlocks correctly during online multiplayer sessions after meeting the criteria

Missions

Players can no longer be killed during the opening cutscene on Gauntlet of Gales

Fixed an area on Windswept Peaks that caused players to get blown onto an invisible floor by the wind currents

Windcaller mobs can no longer launch the player out of bounds on Gauntlet of Gales

Fixed an invisible collision that could block arrows on End Wilds

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Coral Rise, as well as fixed an area on the mini-map that appeared playable but was not

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Windswept Peaks

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Broken Citadel

Fixed an area that allowed players to leave the playable area on Creeper Woods

Fixed some chests clipping through walls on Frozen Fjord

Fixed the mission objective not changing after picking up the Conduit on Abyssal Monument

Reduced the size of the cores in Fiery Forge to prevent accidental triggering

Fixed the player’s view getting blocked by the foreground in an area of End Wilds

Gear

Corrupted Seeds now have consistent behavior against flying mobs

Fixed a permanent damage reduction by utilizing Ghostly Armor and Ghost Kindler

Dual Crossbows now shoot both projectiles properly towards mobs that are much higher and lower than the player

Fixed some Spookier Fall event gear not showing the proper glow effects when fully enchanted

Mobs

The Ancient Guardian no longer gets stuck out of player attack range

Ghasts no longer launch into the air after noticing players

Skeleton Horsemen can no longer be stunned using certain artifacts

Iceologer attacks can no longer be blocked by holding TNT

Guardian Vex can no longer be enchanted by Enchanters

Ravagers once again perform their charge attack correctly

The Jungle Abomination no longer ignores pets summoned by players

Poison Quill Vines no longer ignore pets summoned by players

Enchantments

The Gravity Pulse enchantment now plays a sound effect when triggered

Updated the ranged Dynamo enchantment description for clarity: “Adds damage to the next attack after rolling, with multiple rolls stacking the damaging effect.”

Fixed the Tempo Theft enchantment not triggering after a killing blow

User Interface

Accessibility improvements and fixes for text-to-speech on several screens

Fixed slow waiting times when linking to a Microsoft Account

The level progress bar is now shown properly on the upload/download menus for cloud saves

Fixed the ‘To the End!’ achievement notification not appearing on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an incorrect translation of Torment Arrows

Known Issues:

The following are issues that the development team is aware of and will be working to resolve in an upcoming game update:

Tower progress is reset if internet connectivity is lost during a Tower run

Tower floor rewards cannot be compared with currently equipped gear when playing with a controller/gamepad

The game will crash if Microsoft Account linking is skipped upon first-time boot of the game on PlayStation

Adventure Points cannot be earned on new PlayStation accounts upon first-time boot of the game. Restarting the game will resolve this

Players will be pulled out of the pause screen if their controller disconnects

Magma Cubes and Blazes may spawn in or jump into the lava and out of melee range in the Tower

Enchantment point values can become negative after gilding an enchanted item at the Gildsmith

Besides the incredible amount of fixes done to the game, the new tower will give players a new progression system full of rewards. Setting new challenges while offering new and exciting rewards. Players will have a limited time to beat all the floors on the Tower. Every few weeks the floors will change, keeping the challenge interesting by mixing its layout.

Minecraft Dungeons is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Minecraft Dungeons Steam page.