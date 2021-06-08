Minecraft: How to Make a Lightning Rod

The newest update in Minecraft goes live, so it’s time to start creating some new tools if you already haven’t, with a Lightning Rod being one that can help you a lot in your adventures. The Lightning Rod can, as the name suggests, draw lightning bolts to it which can be utilized in various ways. The most obvious would be that it can attract these bolts, making the field a safer place to traverse and send signals each time it does. Another practical way to put a Lightning Rod to good use, would be to use them as power sources for Redstone creations, as they provide energy after each hit. The possibilities are there, so it’s up to you how you want to take advantage of these rods.

How to make a Lightning Rod in Minecraft

To start things, you will need to gather the materials needed for the Lightning Rod. Those would be three Copper Ingots. Not much nor a really hard to find item, since Copper Ores can be mined through rocky fields and many other areas in certain biomes. After you get the ores needed, throw them inside a furnace in order to smelt them into Copper Ingots. With three of them at hand, it’s time to combine them to get a Lightning Rod.

What you need to do afterwards, is to place the ingots exactly as shown in the picture above, in the 3×3 crafting grid. To access it, you of course need to visit a crafting table. You need to put them in that exact order:

First row: Second Box

Second Row: Second Box

Third Row: Second Box

The Lightning Rod recipe will appear next to the grid, so confirm your action and the rod will be created. Place it in your inventory and you now own a single Lightning Bolt. Due to the nature of the item you will want to make a couple of them, in order to be as efficient as possible with your counter-lightning system.

