Update 1.15 has arrived for MLB The Show 17, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

San Diego Studio has now released a new update for MLB The Show 17. This update has been released in order to decommission the game’s servers. In other words, you won’t be able to play the game’s online modes forever as the servers are going offline!

However if you still own the game on PS4, you can still play it offline if you choose to do so. Anyway, you can read a full announcement from the developer below about the game coming offline.

MLB The Show 17 Update 1.15 Patch Notes

“On August 08, 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment will decommission the online service for MLB® The Show™17 on the PlayStation®4 system. Multiplayer and other online features will no longer be available, but you will continue to be able to play the game and use Stubs in offline modes. We thank you for your devotion, and hope you’ve enjoyed your game experience.

On behalf of The Show Team, we’d like to thank you for your time spent playing MLB The Show 17.”

If you need to upgrade, it’s better off that you get MLB The Show 21 instead. The game is available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on August 8th, 2021