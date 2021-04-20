MLB The Show 21 – How To Play Against Friends On Other Platforms

MLB The Show has been around for years as a PlayStation exclusive title due to being developed by Sony’s own Santa Monica Studio. While that is the case, Major League Baseball forced Sony’s hand to make the game multi-platform across not just PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but also Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One with MLB The Show 21. This is a big move in of itself, but even bigger is the fact that the game includes cross-platform play among friends. As a result, we created this guide to tell you just how you can do this in MLB The Show 21.

How To Play With Friends On Other Platforms

There are a number of different ways to play online in MLB The Show 21 as per usual with this series, but now the player pool will be bigger than ever with a whole new group of players that never have had PlayStation consoles. Actually figuring out how to play with said friends can be a bit tricky though across the platforms.

Due to the fact that PlayStation Network and Xbox Live are two separate services, you won’t immediately sign on and see your Xbox friends on your list on PlayStation. To do this, we have to go through a few steps to be able to play against them.

Playing against friends on your respective platform is really easy, as you just can add them directly on PSN or Xbox Live first and they will show up in your Friends list in game that you can invite. If they are playing on the opposite platform though, you will have to add them manually within the game.

This can be done by pressing either the touchpad on PlayStation or the View/Select button on Xbox. This will bring up a menu where you will see an option for Friends, so select that. On this screen, press R1/right bumper to move over to the Requests tab, where you then want to select ‘Send New Friend Request.’ From there, it will bring up the keyboard and let you put in the name for somebody, so enter their username and add them to your list. Doing this will now add them to your Friends list in the game and show the platform they are on beside them.

MLB The Show 21 is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. If you need any other help, make sure to check out our other guides for MLB The Show 21.