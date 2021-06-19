MLB The Show 21 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Update 1.09 has arrived for MLB The Show 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new MLB The Show 21 update will be deployed on June 19th 4:00 AM PT. The version number is 1.04 on the PS4 and 1.009 if you have the PS5 copy of the game. If you have the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the patch number is 1.0.0.53.

While no new content has been announced, there are various fixes for online games and other game modes. The fixes for online modes should make the multiplayer experience a little bit better than before. There is also a note about user created content too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 1.09 Patch Notes

GENERAL

All versions of Legends Ivan Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, and Gary Carter will now have the Pop Time quirk. NOTE: The quirk will show in the player item tab after the content deployment on 6/22/21 (around noon PT)

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Fixed a crash that could occur if a player had card open on screen when the other player quits

Fixed an issue where home run replays would not play if the opponent is pressing X (PlayStation) / A (Xbox)

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when exiting Showdown from the program menu

Fixed an issue that could trap players in a pause menu following a pitcher injury

Changed the Friendly Quit accept button from Square (PlayStation) / X (Xbox) to X (PlayStation) / A (Xbox)

Fixed an issue where a runner would get a free base when stealing, if the batter was hit with the pitch during a late bunt attempt

Fixed a bug that would cause players to “freeze” when a user would intentionally walk several batters and step off and throw to home

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

STADIUMS

Plate Appearances will now populate on the jumbotrons in American Family Field and Busch Stadium

Fixed an issue where the ball could slip through the wall in Angel Stadium

Fixed a collision issue around the left field foul pole in American Family Field that would sometimes cause a foul ball being “warped” back into the stadium

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Various fixes and adjustments made to cameras and presentations in the locker rooms

Stats accrued by simming will no longer count towards program progression

Notable stats will now appear on Jumbotrons

Players are now eligible for rewards if they are on the Injured List at the end of the season

FRANCHISE

Fixed an issue that would cause the default stadium image to show in the Stadium Assignment menu

Fixed an issue where the “Make Trade” option was not displaying for some trade-eligible players in the Player Search screen

The first game in the second half of the AA season was being erroneously called “Opening Day”

UI

The post-game mission list is now scrollable showing all missions that have progressed, and will no longer show missions for programs already completed

The bottom ticker will no longer appear inside any of the quick menus in game

The pause menu will no longer pop up during post game highlight reel

Other various UI tweaks and fixes

MISCELLANEOUS

Various miscellaneous crash fixes

Various updates to Play by Play commentary

If you want to know more about this patch, you can visit the official website. The developer also wanted to tell players something about created user content. There have been offensive images uploaded lately, so the message below is to warn players not to do this. You can read the full announcement below.

“Since the launch of MLB the Show 21 we’ve seen some absolutely amazing content created in the logo and stadiums vaults. Every year we see things created with a level of detail that makes it way through the studio and leaves us in awe. We have some truly passionate and talented creators in our community, and we love to see the way they push our content creation tools further and further each year.

Unfortunately, we’ve also seen some disrespectful creations as well. We want to be clear: this type of content has no place in MLB The Show, and to this date we’ve removed many of these creations and revoked the access to MLB The Show from the accounts that post such unacceptable content.

Many of these bad creations were brought to our attention by the reports from our dedicated community, and for that we are forever grateful.

On behalf of everyone here at San Diego Studio, a sincere THANK YOU to everyone in the community who has helped us remove such disrespectful and offensive content and is continuing to help us make MLB The Show a great place to play.”

MLB The Show 21 is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.