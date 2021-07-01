Update 1.10 has arrived for MLB The Show 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update is due to be deployed on July 1st, 2021 at 4:00 AM PT. Small maintenance will commence while the update is rolling out so that means the servers may be down for a short while.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.10. For those playing MLB The Show 21 on PS5, the version number is 1.010. For Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners, the number is 1.0.0.58.

The new update does not come with any new features, although Online Head to Head has seen the biggest improvements with this patch. Some other small bug fixes have also been made to this update.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD:

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to freeze when a player would disconnect their controller during a homerun sequence

Fixed a bug that would cause players to freeze if the offensive player would enter a quick menu and the defensive player would pause at a very specific time

Fixed a bug where if one player would enter the quick menu at the same time the other player would pause, the pause menu would stick to the screen

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update, however, we have been following the feedback and hope to have some adjustments made to contact hitting (and more) in future updates.

FRANCHISE/MTO:

The depth chart now shows the correct players rotation in later years

Fixed a bug that would cause a previous players mugshot to show in an empty position in the depth chart

The extra innings base runner rule is no longer applied in the Postseason

RETRO MODE:

Fixed an issue that would cause fielders to disappear after a defensive substitution

MISC/UI:

Fixed an issue where Pitch Count and Pitch Speed would overlap on the scorebug

Updated ASG uniforms to the 2021 design

Various spelling errors fixed

If you want to know more about this update, you can head on over to the official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on:July 1st, 2021