Update 1.12 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer San Diego Studio already released update 1.11 last weekend, but now an even newer patch has been released for MLB The Show 21.

This new update for the baseball game will be released on July 15th, 2021 at 4:00 AM PT. This means the patch should arrive in the early morning on Thursday if you live in the North American region.

The patch number is 1.12 for PS4 and 1.012.000 on PS5. If you are playing the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the patch number is 1.0.0.63.

Once again it looks like the main mode that has been altered is Online Head to Head. Some other small adjustments have also been made. The full patch notes can be seen down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.12 Patch Notes (1.012.000 for PS5)

ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD

Players can once again back out of the bullpen screen following a second mound visit

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

MISC

Adjustments made to Edinson Volquez pitching motion

Shohei Ohtani is now available in Home Run Derby

If you want to know more about this patch, you can visit the official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.