MLB The Show is the most realistic baseball simulator in the industry, with it taking the many intricacies that make up the sport and including them in the game. This includes the various skills for the players and how certain things affect them. Most of these are pretty self-explanatory on what they are, but one that is rather confusing if you don’t know what it is exactly is known as CFD Drain and this guide will break down what exactly this means in MLB The Show 21.

What Is CFD Drain?

As in real life, pitchers are affected by a number of different elements that can cause them to pitch less effectively. This may just be stamina or also confidence on the mound. In fact, CFD is a stat in MLB The Show 21 that stands for confidence, which has been the case in the series for years.

However, something new here is known as CFD Drain, which you may leave you a little confused. As you play in MLB The Show 21, you may notice a CFD Drain happening during that means your pitcher will not be as effective as a result. This can lead to missed placement of pitches, which can cause you to serve us home runs and such.

As you can imagine, pitching well would cause you not to lose confidence, while pitching poorly will start to drain you confidence in the game. The good news is that you can help to combat this in RTTS mode by increasing your relationships with your teammates. By doing this, you can start a game with a negative CFD Drain that will help it drain less quickly. This can really help you in those high intensity moments where you need the perfect pitch to get out of an inning too.

MLB The Show 21 is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. If you need any other help, make sure to check out our other guides for MLB The Show 21.