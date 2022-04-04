MLB The Show 22: Best Teams to Rebuild

As you begin to dig your feet into the franchise modes of MLB The Show 22, you’ll be able to live out your dream of managing a professional baseball team. You’ll be able to coach, play and do things how you’d like, as well as rebuild the team to your specifications.

But, which teams are the ones that you should focus your time on? Let’s dive in and take a look at teams that could use a little TLC, and get into the nitty-gritty of which teams you should invest and rebuild in MLB The Show 22!

MLB The Show 22 – Which Teams To Rebuild

Chicago Cubs

With a large budget and some stiff competition, the Chicago Cubs are prime candidates for a rebuild in MLB The Show 22. As they always come so close to greatness, just to falter in the end, taking the time and effort to make them into a World Series team will be worth your focus.

Clevland Guardians

With a steady budget of $81 million, you’ll be able to shift some players around to bring them into prime time. Sitting at a 20 rank in the game, they offer some valuable members to the team, so if you spend some extra time and money on them, you’ll be able to bring them up to par and make them your go-to team in no time

Washinton Nationals

Being the 26th ranked team, and being part of the NL East Division, they’re easily the worst team to be a part of that division. However, with a stellar budget of $177.5 million, you’ll be able to bring just about anybody you’d like on the team and help them get out of the slump that they’re in this year.

Colorado Rockies

Ranked 22nd in the league, and with a budget of $163.5 million, you have some great contact hitters, and power hitters already, so taking some time to get some new pitchers on the field for the Rockies will help you go from drab to fab quickly, and retake the league with one of the underdogs.

Oakland Athletics

Seeing as they’re ranking quite low in just about every category, besides ranking 17th in Defense, you’ll be looking at a time with a lower budget of only $95.5 million, but if you are to invest the time and effort into this team, you’ll be able to see your way to the top with one of the most underrated teams in the league. Seeing as they dumped a lot of talent this previous year, it gives you a prime opportunity to get ahead of the game and get out there with someone that you wouldn’t expect to be the bigshots.

And those are our top 5 teams that we think could be great champions, with the proper amount of tender love and care. Taking these teams under your wing, you’ll be able to show them what it means to have a winning championship team and bring them out of the hole that they’re currently stuck in.

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.