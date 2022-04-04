MLB The Show 22: Is the MVP or Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It?

As you venture onto the field in MLB The Show 22, you’ll be treated to one of the finest sporting game experiences that you’ll come across. You’ll be able to tweak and customize things to your liking, making the gameplay exactly how you’d like, and get to choose a vast assortment of options to change the world around you. You may not get to play in the Field of Dreams, but this game looks, plays, and feels like a dream, so it’s an okay trade-off.

However, players who are looking to get their feet wet and get onto the mound may be contemplating purchasing one of the other editions of the game, either the MVP or Digital Deluxe package, but are these worth your extra money? Let’s dive in and take a look at what they offer, and find out if the purchase is worth it.

MLB The Show 22 – MVP and Digital Deluxe Offers

Players looking to get on the field faster may already have purchased the game, but those who are holding out until April 5th will still see some benefits that will help them along in the game.

The MVP Edition of MLB The Show 22, which retails at $84.99, offers:

MLB® The Show 22 on PS4 and PS5

10K Stubs

4 Days Early Access

1 Diamond Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Login Rewards

While the Digital Deluxe Edition of MLB The Show 22, which retails for $99.99, offers:

MLB® The Show 22 on PS4 and PS5

25K Stubs

4 Days Early Access

2 Diamond Choice Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

20 The Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

Double Daily Login Rewards

So, let’s dive into these rewards a little bit more, to see if they are worth the extra cash. As you make your way through the game, you’ll be able to use Stubs to make In-Game Purchases, and normally, 1,000 Stubs would be $0.99, so you’re getting $25 worth of stubs in the Deluxe Edition, and $10 in the MVP Edition. You’ll also have had Early Access to the game for 4 days prior. You’ll also get Choice Packs, which unlock Legends that you’ll be able to put on the roster of your team to give you a competitive advantage.

So, there are quite a few reasons that make these packs worth your time and effort, especially if you are collecting Physical Games, as you’ll receive an amazing looking Steelbook, featuring art by Takashi Okazaki, depicting the cover athlete Shohei Ohtani, as well as lending his art chops to the Diamond Choice Packs.

So, if you are a fan of baseball, you may find an excellent value lying here, as you’ll be receiving many different things to help you in the game, as well as a slick Steelbook if you have the physical edition of the game. Not only do you get one of the best sports games in recent memory, but you’ll also get a lot of killer extras that come alongside it.

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.