MLB The Show 22 Pitching Guide: 5 Tips to Get Better at Pitching

As you make your way to the pitcher’s mound in MLB The Show 22 for the first time, you’ll be granted a nice little tutorial to show you how to pitch, and how to hopefully end a game with as few hits as possible. Thanks to the control system and layout, you’ll feel like a major league player in no time, but you’ll find as you advance, you may be letting more hits come through than ever before, thanks to the dynamic difficulty scaling.

So, if you want to become the best pitcher around, look no further, as we are going to dive into the systems, and give you 5 great tips on how to increase your proficiency as a pitcher, and end a batters career in a matter of moments.

MLB The Show – How To Improve Pitching Skills

Don’t Be Afraid To Throw A Ball

We know this sounds silly, but playing mind games with your opponents will be a great way to make sure that you are getting better ratings as the game goes on. You don’t always have to follow the strike zone, as you’ll be able to try to sike a player out and try to throw it just out of there, resulting in a Ball, rather than a Strike. You’ll want to keep an eye on the heavy hitters in the game and try to get under their skin as much as possible.

Try Different Settings

Much like batting, you’ll find a variety of different ways to pitch, with a few different ways to make things more comfortable for your playstyle. One option, in particular, Pinpoint Pitching, allows you to use the thumbstick rather than buttons to pitch, giving the game a more tactile feel and making you feel as if you are throwing the pitch. However, this method does require some practice, so feel free to keep things the way that they are until you figure out what works best for you!

Make Your Own Style

As you go up to the mound, you’ll often see a general area for where you should try to pitch, along with a recommended pitch. Try changing things up, as if you continue to throw fastballs through the entire game, the opponent will eventually pick up on that. Aim for different areas, try new pitches, and continue from there. If you find a certain style that works for you, you’ll be able to keep nailing strikeouts and end the game faster than ever.

Change The Difficulty

When you first start the game up, it will ask you if you’d like to try Dynamic Difficulty, which means the game will scale alongside how it perceives you to be playing. However, if you notice that you keep getting big hits off of your pitches, there is no shame in dropping the difficulty down to a different class, or increasing it if you want to try it out on a harder difficulty setting. Challenging yourself will help you get better than ever before, so there is a bit of a risk-reward system there.

Master Your Team

Finding out who is a great backup pitcher is also a great option, as your characters will begin to tire out as you play too long with them. If you notice that your pitcher’s energy levels are low, their pitches can start to become very sloppy, going way off of the mark of where you tried to throw them before. Making sure you’re learning about the team that you’re playing is a great strategy, as you’ll be able to know who to bring in when your main pitcher needs a break.

There are five great ways to start to master the pitch in MLB The Show 22! You’ll be able to start learning new techniques and change the way that you play as you continue further into the game, so make sure that you are ready to go when the time comes is a great and valuable skill to have, especially in a sport like this!

MLB The Show 22 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2022