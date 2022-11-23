Call of Duty Warzone launched in 2020, and since then, many players have been worried about their hard drives. After many updates, the game kept growing, and some players reported the game file size past the 100GB mark. Now all Call of Duty players get nervous every time there is a new season or update on the horizon, but players can rest assured. There is a way they can fight this annoying problem. Get ready to learn how to save space on your console if you have Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2: How to Save Space on Your Console

If you have Modern Warfare 2 and are looking to save space on your console, you are not alone. Many players want to make room for other titles and future updates, and with this guide, you will free some space from your hard drive. To save space on your console you will have to perform the following steps:

Launch Modern Warfare 2.

Select the Settings tab.

Scroll down to the Manage Files option.

Press Manage files while on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Choose what game mode you want to uninstall from your console.

Press Uninstall.

This is all you have to do to save space on your console. You can choose which game modes you want to uninstall from your console without jeopardizing your experience with the other ones. The game even shows players how much space each game mode takes in their hard drive, so if you are not sure which game mode to uninstall, now you can estimate which game mode should go away.

This will be very helpful when the next seasons come to the game, and many players are already checking their available space. This feature will come in handy when they do not want to delete their favorite games to install the newest content on Modern Warfare 2.

Players with lots of games or with a small hard drive will appreciate this feature. Now they will not have to buy an external hard drive or uninstall their favorite games when a new update comes out. Xbox Series S users will love this feature, the console comes with a 500GB hard drive, and users can only use around 364GB, so their space capabilities are considerably smaller compared to PS5 and Series X owners.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022