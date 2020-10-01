Modern Warfare – How to Play Survival on Xbox and PC

After a year-long period of exclusivity, Survival mode is finally available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players on Xbox One and PC. The mode is a subset of the Special Ops mode, but it was locked to the PlayStation platform when Modern Warfare first launched last year. Many other previously PlayStation exclusive items are available now on other platforms as well, although Survival mode is the biggest of the bunch. If you’re on Xbox or PC, you can access Survival mode from the Co-Op menu, but you’ll need to download something first before you can play. Here’s how to access Modern Warfare Survival on Xbox and PC.

How to Play Modern Warfare Survival on Xbox and PC

To play Survival on Xbox or PC, start Modern Warfare and head to the Co-Op menu. Survival will be there under Special Operations. Before you can play, you must download the Survival Compatibility Pack. You can download this by going to Co-Op and pressing Survival, after which the game will prompt you to start the download.

Survival lets up to four players take on increasingly difficult waves of AI enemies on a select handful of multiplayer maps. You can play Modern Warfare survival on the following maps.

Aniyah Palace

Grazna Raid

Piccadilly

St. Petrograd

Azhir Cave

Shoot House

Talsik Backlot

Crash

Hovec Sawmill

Alongside Survival mode, the PlayStation exclusivity period has expired for a few other things. Modern Warfare players on PC and Xbox should see new weapon challenges and Warzone Combat Packs available when they start the game. Unfortunately, Modern Warfare is not the end of PlayStation exclusive content in Call of Duty. The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have PlayStation exclusive content, although the full extent of that has not yet been revealed. The game had an alpha only on PS4, and the upcoming beta will be available early on PlayStation.