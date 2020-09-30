Modern Warfare – All Season 6 Battle Pass Rewards

Modern Warfare Season 6 is upon us and that means there are 100 new Battle Pass Tiers to unlock over the next several weeks. For those waiting to jump in this weekend, or simply for the slew of fatal errors to stop halting games, we have compiled the complete list of Season 6 Battle Pass Tier rewards.

Given our proximity to Halloween, the unlocks this time around have adopted a spooky theme. Blood splattered vehicles and operator skins are accompanied by a bat (yes, the animal) operator finisher. However, the eerie holiday isn’t the only upcoming event referenced this season. Black Ops Cold War is set to launch next month, with the beta kicking off shortly. A Black Ops inspired vehicle track has found its way into the available items to hype fans for this year’s release.

As usual, the Battle Pass costs 1000 COD Points, which equates to $9.99. For the higher price of $19.99, the 2400 COD Point Battle Pass + 20 Tier skips can be purchased. Review the rewards list below and decide if you will be buying in this season.

All Season 6 Battle Pass Tier Rewards

Tier 0: Farah Skin (Legendary) – Halmasti + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Farahholid

Tier 0: Minotaur Skin (Rare) – Poloski + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Minotaur

Tier 0: AN-94 Blueprint (Epic) – Gilded Arm

Tier 0: Season 6 XP Boost (+10%)

Tier 1: SKS Blueprint (Rare) – Traveler

Tier 2: Calling Card (Epic) – Strength From Within

Tier 3: Consumable (Epic) – 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 4: Emblem (Epic) – Heavy Hitter

Tier 5: Combat Knife Blueprint (Epic) – Innocence Lost

Tier 6: 100 COD Points*

Tier 7: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double XP Token

Tier 8: .50 GS Blueprint (Rare) – Third Degree

Tier 9: Vehicle Skin (Epic) – Mutated

Tier 10: Zane Skin (Rare) – Level Headed + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Zane

Tier 11: Vehicle Track (Epic) – MW Wartrack Pack*

Tier 12: 100 COD Points

Tier 13: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 14: Spray (Epic) – Gray Scale

Tier 15: SP-R 208 (New Marksman Rifle)*

Tier 16: Calling Card (Epic) – Rise Up

Tier 17: 100 COD Points

Tier 18: Operator Finishing Move (Legendary) – Edward

Tier 19: Gaz Skin (Rare) – On the Rocks + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Kyle

Tier 20: AUG Blueprint (Legendary) – Al Rukh

Tier 21: Charm (Rare) – Chiroptera*

Tier 22: Consumable (Epic) – 45 Minute Double XP Token

Tier 23: 100 COD Points

Tier 24: Grau 5.56 Blueprint (Epic) – Oophaga*

Tier 25: Consumable (Rare) – 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 26: Vehicle Skin (Epic) – Stained

Tier 27: R9-0 Shotgun Blueprint (Rare) – Finger Trap

Tier 28: Vehicle Track (Legendary) – Wartrack Pack – Hip Hop Edition*

Tier 29: Consumable (Common) – 15 Minute Double XP Token

Tier 30: Wyatt Skin (Rare) – Killer Hornet + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Wyatt

Tier 31: AS VAL (New Assault Rifle)*

Tier 32: 100 COD Points

Tier 33: Watch (Epic) – Goblin

Tier 34: Calling Card (Legendary) – Gaze of Fury*

Tier 35: Bruen Mk9 Blueprint (Epic) – Forbidden Wish

Tier 36: Consumable (Epic) 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 37: Emblem (Epic) – Paralysis*

Tier 38: MP5 Blueprint (Rare) – Desert Bloom

Tier 39: Vehicle Skin (Epic) – From the Deep*

Tier 40: Domino Skin (Rare) – Off Grid + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Domino

Tier 41: 100 COD Points

Tier 42: .357 Blueprint (Epic) – Red Sparrow

Tier 43: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double XP Token

Tier 44: Vehicle Track (Epic) – Black Ops Wartrack Pack*

Tier 45: Oden Blueprint (Rare) – Manzanilla

Tier 46: Consumable (Common) – 15 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 47: Sticker (Rare) – Sister

Tier 48: 100 COD Points*

Tier 49: Calling Card (Legendary) – For Urzikstan!

Tier 50: Golem Skin (Rare) – Nostalgia + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Golem

Tier 51: SA87 Blueprint (Legendary) – Blue Note

Tier 52: Emblem (Epic) – Khepri

Tier 53: Consumable (Common) – 15 Minute Double XP Token

Tier 54: Charm (Rare) – Fighting Chance

Tier 55: Crossbow Blueprint (Legendary) – Anqa*

Tier 56: 100 COD Points

Tier 57: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 58: Sticker (Rare) – Brother

Tier 59: Dragunov Blueprint (Epic) – Foreign Relations

Tier 60: Thorne Skin (Rare) – The District + Season Six Battle Pass Mission – Thorne

Tier 61: Watch (Legendary) – Oxidized*

Tier 62: Spray (Epic) – Bats!

Tier 63: Consumable (Rare) – 30 Minute Double XP Token

Tier 64: Vehicle Track (Legendary) – EDM Edition*

Tier 65: 1911 Blueprint (Legendary) – Exoskeleton

Tier 66: 100 COD Points

Tier 67: Emblem (Epic) – Manasa*

Tier 68: Consumable (Rare) – 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 69: Charm (Rare) – Child Proof

Tier 70: Alice Skin (Rare) – Perfect Cover + Season Six Battle Pass Missions – Alice

Tier 71: Kar98k Blueprint (Legendary) – Ikebana

Tier 72: Sticker (Rare) – Demonic Soul*

Tier 73: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double XP Token

Tier 74: 100 COD Points

Tier 75: Vehicle Skin (Epic) – Flight of Torment

Tier 76: SA87 Blueprint (Legendary) – Breath of the Gods

Tier 77: Calling Card (Legendary) – Enemy of My Enemy*

Tier 78: Consumable (Epic) – 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 79: Emblem (Epic) – Omukade

Tier 80: Raines Skin (Epic) – Night Out + Season Six Battle Pass Missions – Raines

Tier 81: M13 Blueprint (Legendary) – Rottweiler*

Tier 82: 100 COD Points

Tier 83: Consumable (Common) – 15 Minute Double XP Token

Tier 84: Charm (Epic) – Pupsik*

Tier 85: SP-R 208 Blueprint (Legendary) – Darkwood

Tier 86: Sticker (Rare) – Inner Demons

Tier 87: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Tier 88: Spray (Epic) – Crypt*

Tier 89: VLK Rogue Blueprint (Legendary) – The Portal

Tier 90: Bale Skin (Epic) – Yenisey + Season Six Battle Pass Missions – Bale

Tier 91: 100 COD Points

Tier 92: Calling Card (Legendary) – The Swarm

Tier 93: Watch (Legendary) – Strange Music

Tier 94: Emblem (Legendary) – Third Eye*

Tier 95: MP7 Blueprint (Legendary) – Trivor

Tier 96: Consumable (Legendary) – 1 Hour Double XP Token

Tier 97: Charm (Epic) – Crown of Terror

Tier 98: 100 COD Points*

Tier 99: Sticker (Epic) – Beastly

Tier 100: Nikolai Skin (Legendary) – Arms Broker + Season Six Battle Pass Missions – Nikolai

Tier 100: AS VAL Blueprint (Legendary) – Malphas

Tier 100: Vehicle Skin (Legendary) – Grizzle End

Tier 100: Emblem (Legendary) – Season Six

*Reward is free and does not require the purchase of the Battle Pass to unlock