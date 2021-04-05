Monster Hunter Rise: Fortunate Effect Explained

Being a new player in the world of Monster Hunter Rise for sure brings a lot of questions to the table, with one being what exactly the Fortunate skill does, which you discover later on in the game. Even if you were not a beginner, this question would still trouble you, since the skill itself doesn’t really explain in detail how it functions. If you want to find out, take a look below as we explain everything you need.

What does the Fortunate effect do in Monster Hunter Rise

The specific skill is found very late into the game, hence why a spoiler warning is needed here. With that out of the way, please keep reading at your own discretion.

Fortunate is an armor skill that can be enabled when you wear the full armor set from any of the two final bosses of the game. Wind Serpent Ibushi and the Thunder Serpent Narwa provide, after being beaten of course, their gear for us hunters to wear and keep hunting in Monster Hunter Rise. Their set, if worn in full, unlocks the Fortunate skill which gives a brief mention as to what it does, in the game’s description.

That info however is really vague, so you won’t actually be able to understand its full function and utility. Thankfully, it is already researched on and in order for us to explain, we need to backtrack a little to Monster Hunter: World and the other previous entries in the series. In those titles, there was a skill called “Great Luck” or “Good Luck”, depending on the title you were playing. What these did, was that they had chances to increase the loot you got after successfully doing pretty much everything, like for example the amount of rewards you got from quests after hunting a monster.

This is the exact case with Fortunate as well, since it seems it does provide the same exact effect. While the extra chances it gives are unknown for now, it is already proven this is its exact gimmick. The skill does sound tempting, but to be honest it really isn’t worth the trouble of getting, in exchange of other more important skills and buffs. It needs the whole armor set of any of the two bosses, which don’t really fit the meta-game with the rest of their skills being sub-par. That said, if you do fancy this one, by all means feel free to try it out. After all, the important part of the game is to have fun, not have the best clear times in quests.

