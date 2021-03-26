Monster Hunter Rise: How to Change Equipment

In Monster Hunter Rise you need to change your equipment around if you’d like to have easier hunts, but the game briefly skims over how to alter your loadout during the tutorial. It’s not the hardest thing to do, meaning you don’t have to start Monster Hunter Rise with the Long Sword if you don’t want to (I recommend the Hunting Horn, but I’m biased).

Change your equipment in Monster Hunter Rise at Item Boxes in Kamura Village, or at your tent in the field.

Monster Hunter Rise follows the same “Hunt, Kill, Carve, Craft” routine as its predecessors, meaning you’ll soon be drowning in equipment. Since monsters have various strengths and weaknesses, you’ll want to wear the best gear for the job whenever you head out on a hunt.

To change your equipment in Monster Hunter Rise simply visit an Item Box (as seen in the photo at the top of this article) in Kamura Village or the Gathering Hub to swap gear around. Out of the available options you want to select “Manage Equipment”, since “Manage Items” has to do with your non-gear items (consumables, traps, carving materials, etc.).

Once you’ve selected “Manage Equipment” you’ll bring up a sub-menu featuring a few choices. To change equipment, well, you’ll select the “Change Equipment” option at the top of the list. This will open the equipment menu in Monster Hunter Rise, which has a full 3D portrait of your character on the left, and a complete breakdown of your equipment stats on the right that you can cycle through with ZL and ZR.

If you want to see all of your acquired equipment simple select the Equipment Box at the bottom to view everything. Otherwise, scroll through your equipment on the left to change out whatever pieces you need to, then back out of the menu when you are done.

What if you forget to change your equipment before heading into the field though? Easy! At your camps in the field you’ll see a tent, and you can enter it to swap out equipment should you forget to do so prior to leaving Kamura Village.

Hell, you can even eat here if you failed to do so, or need to refresh your food buff if you’ve been out hunting for a while. The ability to change your equipment at your camp in Monster Hunter Rise is also great for those longer hunts where you end up fighting multiple different monsters, since you can freely move equipment around to match each fight.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on the Nintendo Switch.