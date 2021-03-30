Monster Hunter Rise – How To Find All Flooded Forest Sub-Camps

The fourth area in Monster Hunter Rise is known as Flooded Forest, which has a lot of water in it as you might have guessed from the name. There are lots of connected rivers that you can find throughout the level with plenty of room to explore. You actually start on the left side of the map, which is a change so far where you started around the bottom center. The Flooded Forest also has one sub-camp for you to find and this guide will tell you just where to find it.

How To Find All Flooded Forest Sub-Camps

Some of the sub-camps are very difficult to come across, while some others are a bit easier to come across. The one and only sub-camp located in the Flooded Forest falls in the latter category, but it’s still not something you could easily not come across with the size of the map. To find this one, take the first non-water path to the left after you leave the base camp area.

This path will take you up near zone 10, but keep following this lower path towards the northeast towards zone 11. However, do not go all the way to zone 11, but instead look for the area above with the vine on the little piece of upper ground. Take that vine and you’ll find yourself directly in the sub-camp for Flooded Forest. Just make sure you get the “Discovered a suitable location for a sub-camp” message and you can then return to the village.

When you return to the village, speak with Kagero as per usual and he will ask you that you complete another quest. This one asks you to hunt down and slay eight Wroggi in the Flooded Forest. As always, complete the quest for him and he will unlock the new sub-camp for you to use.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.