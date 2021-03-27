Monster Hunter Rise: How to Find Icium

There is an enormous amount of items and resources you can find in Monster Hunter Rise, and one that you will most likely seek early into the game, is the mineral Icium. Just from the name alone, it is kind of obvious that you can find this in Frost Islands, but where exactly you may ask. You have nothing to worry about, since we got you covered with its location found below.

Icium location in Monster Hunter Rise

There are so many things you can gather in any of Monster Hunter Rise’s maps, it is more often than not you can lose track of what is where. Ores and minerals can of course be mined from Mining Outcrops, that are scattered all over the place. Not only that, but there are different categories of deposits, each holding different types of resources. Icium in particular, can mostly be found from the white Mining Outcrops, that are usually in hard to find places in Frost Islands.

To show you exactly where each of those deposits are located, we have marked them in two different pictures you can find below. Frost Islands have two levels you can traverse through, hence why we separated each.

Upper Level

The red dots are where the Outcrops are located. Please note that these are only the white ones, as the blue deposits rarely drop any Icium, and tend to give more common materials.

Underground Level

Similarly in this level, there are three in total white Mining Outcrops, each containing at least one Icium.

The reason why Icium is such a highly sought mineral, is because it is needed for a lot of weapon upgrades early into Monster Hunter Rise. Especially if you are using a lot of different weapons, where you are going to need a hefty amount of this specific material. Hopefully, this guide will help you gather them as fast and easily as possible.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

- This article was updated on:March 26th, 2021