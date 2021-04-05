Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Fulgurbug

The Fulgurbug has been a staple part of a specific monster’s physiology for quite a while now, and in Monster Hunter Rise this wasn’t changed at all. These literal thunderbugs reside and produced on the back of a certain wild monster, for which we will talk about right below.

How to get Fulgurbug in Monster Hunter Rise

There are times when you don’t really need to hunt down a monster in order to get its precious loot. Various items can be obtained in such way, and yes the Fulgurbug is one of those. Of course it can be dropped as a quest reward, but you will get way more of them if you actually do something odd.

To start things though, let us mention that the specific monster that holds a couple of Fulgurbugs for us to farm, is Zinogre. By gathering electricity in its body through its back, it stimulates Fulgurbugs and makes them stay exactly there. Monster Hunter Rise is known for having a lot of interesting monsters with different features each, and Zinogre for sure is something, by literally having dozens of insects on its back, feeding off its hypercharges.

Now as we mentioned, these bugs can be earned through completing the quest, or by gathering shiny, dropped items from the ground while you fight Zinogre. Those are for sure the regular methods, but if you are in need of way more than those, then things are simple. Battle with Zinogre until you manage to knock it back sideways. When you do, sheathe your weapon and run to its fallen back.

You will notice a pop-up message if you are close enough, indicating that you can click ‘A‘. If you do, multiple times as well in one go, you will be able to get a lot of Fulgurbugs right away with ease. This is an excellent resource of extra bugs, so make sure to do it each time the beast falls like that on the ground. Additionally, Fulgurbugs can be gathered from both the Low Rank and High Rank versions of Zinogre, so simply pick up the easiest of the two if you are having trouble succeeding with its HR counterpart. Good luck with your bug catching!

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.