Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Screamer Sac

Screamer Sac is most likely the very first of the ‘Sac’ materials you will find in Monster Hunter Rise, due to how easy it is to get, with the monster dropping it being one of the earliest you will find in your adventure. Needed for a couple of items to craft or upgrade, much like the rest of its gang, Screamer Sac is a valuable item and you can look below to see where and how exactly you can find it.

How and where to find Screamer Sac in Monster Hunter Rise

I mentioned that the monster having this material is one of the earliest, however, it is more than that. It is actually the very first large monster you encounter in Monster Hunter Rise, the Great Izuchi. Being also the first Bird Wyvern you find in the game, the fight against it is trivial to say the least.

How easy the fight is, is not the only reason why the Screamer Sac is easily obtainable. If you take a look in the chart and picture above, you can see that if you break Great Izuchi’s head part, the item will have a glorious 70% increased chance to drop. This is a huge number in regards to a material’s drop chances, so you will hardly have any trouble of getting yourself some Screamer Sacs in Monster Hunter Rise.

Capturing the Great Izuchi also offers some increased chances for getting it, so it is highly advised to capture it instead of slaying it. Note that the Low Rank version of Great Izuchi is the one having the chances mentioned above, so if you are early into the game, capturing the monster won’t be much of an issue. If you are at an advanced stage though, try to not overdo it with your damage output, to be able to lay a trap and get it before it goes down. Do that and Screamer Sacs will come to you in loads.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch.