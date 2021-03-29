Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Sinister Cloth

Most of the items you need in order to craft weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Rise, can be obtained through hunts and quests, but this is not the case with Sinister Cloth. A quite rare material, needed for creating a good amount of different gear. How to get this specific item, may be tricky, as it is pretty much based on luck and the randomness factor. Let’s take a look to where and how you can get some Sinister Cloth.

How to get Sinister Cloth in Monster Hunter Rise

Hunting monsters or gathering materials from the wildlife is a staple in the Monster Hunter series, with Monster Hunter Rise continuing this trend. However, certain special items can only through gathered by equal special ways. Sinister Cloth for example, at least for now, is only earned through Meowcenaries.

This is the ‘mini-game-like’ feature where you send your Buddies to hunt items and monsters for you. When they come back, depending on the route you chose for them to follow, they will bring respective materials and goodies. Quite often, routes may have a shiny-like icon right next to the name of the map you are going to send them. If that’s the case and you start a mission for them there, there is a chance they will come back with some Sinister Cloth in hand.

It is unclear if missions without the shiny icon yield any Sinister Cloth, since up until now, only those quests rewarded me with the specific material. Not only that, but it seems that for the time being, this is also the only way of getting your hands to that item, in Monster Hunter Rise. If however a new method is discovered in the future, this guide will be updated. Until then, make sure you keep your Buddies occupied by sending them to multiple missions through the Meowcenaries system.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.