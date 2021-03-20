Monster Hunter Rise: How to Pre-Load the Game

Monster Hunter Rise is only a couple of days away from being released, and you can now pre-load the game in order to play it the soonest possible. Pre-loading the game means that you can download all of its contents, before it is even released, in order to start playing right away when it goes live. If you want to know how to pre-load the game, take a look below.

How to Pre-Load Monster Hunter Rise

Pre-loading games is becoming more and more frequent the past few years, letting players access upcoming games the soonest they can. While this may sound like a small thing for someone, there are people out there who are eagerly awaiting to get their hands on Monster Hunter Rise, and this feature is something that lets them know that they will be playing the game very soon, as they will be part of the first wave of players that will jump into it.

Therefore, in order to pre-load the game right now, you need to actually pre-order it from Nintendo’s eShop. To actually do this, it’s rather simple.

Create or choose an already existing profile, and access the Nintendo eshop.

From there, locate Monster Hunter Rise from their catalog.

Purchase the game by pre-ordering it.

Click on download, if it doesn’t happen automatically.

Click on the game at your Home screen.

Pre-load will start right away.

If by any chance you are using a Download Card for getting the game, do the following:

Create or choose an already existing profile, and access the Nintendo eshop.

Once in the eShop, scroll down the list in your left and choose to Enter/ Redeem Code.

Download the game right away.

And there you have it, this is how you can pre-load Monster Hunter Rise, in order to access it the moment it goes live, without waiting together with thousands of other players. Remember that you need to have enough space in your SD card to proceed with all of the above, and the size of the game is around 7.1GB.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.