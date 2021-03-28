Monster Hunter has never had the largest maps in gaming, instead going for a series of separate areas that are relatively small overall. Even though they may be considered smaller compared to some other games, there is still plenty to navigate as you’re hunting down each monster. The latest Monster Hunter Rise keeps that trend going, with a series of different areas for you to visit that start with just a base camp. That is not the only camp you can have though, as it’s possible to have other sub-camps that you can use to fast travel between or to change our your loadout. These aren’t just going to be given to you, so this guide will tell you how to unlock more of them when playing Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Unlock More Sub-Camps

Every quest in Monster Hunter Rise will start you off at the base camp of the respective locales, but unlocking additional sub-camps can make your life a lot easier when hunting monsters and searching for items. This is why it is very important to unlock sub-camps whenever you can.

There is no real set way of just saying this is what you can do to find the additional sub-camps. Instead, you will have to search every nook and cranny you come across in each area to try and find secret areas. Some of these are ones you’ll come across pretty easily, while others you’ll have to look a bit. These new sub-camps are definitely not just going to be right in front of you though, so you’re going to have to keep your eyes peeled.

Once you do happen to find one of these sub-camps, you’ll know that it is one when you see the message on the screen seen in the above image that says “Discovered a suitable location for a sub-camp.” From there, you can finish the quest you’re on or just return from quest if you were only going out to search for the sub-camp.

Once you get back to the village, go speak to the merchant Kagero, who will mention about the sub-camp that you found. He will mention that he needs the materials to build the sub-camp though and give you a list of what he needs. If you come across this after you’ve been doing a number of quests in that area, there’s a good chance you might already have all the materials you need. If you do, just speak to him again and turn in the materials to unlock the new sub-camp in that area.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.