Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Pricey Shoots

A good amount of side quests in Monster Hunter Rise need various materials, mostly found by exploring its different biomes, and Pricey Shoots are yet another account item that you need in order to complete the “A Token of Gratitude” task. By doing so, you will be able to unlock a new Gunlance design, which while looks odd to say the least, it is one of the best Gunlances in the game. Therefore, Pricey Shoots are quite important, if you want to get your hands on such a weapon.

Where to find Pricey Shoots in Monster Hunter Rise

The specific item can be found in Shrine Ruins, the very first map you have access to, in the game. There are in total five locations where it can spawn, making it quite easily to gather some, as you will only need two for the quest. Below, we list down all five spots for your convenience:

Near the Camp you start when you jump into the map. Go behind the actual camp/tent, and you will notice a small cliff with a couple of trees around. Climb it with your Wirebug and you will be able to see the patch with Pricey Shoots, between some bamboo shoots. Exactly between regions 1 and 4, there is yet another cliff you can climb with your Wirebug. Another node of Pricey Shoots lies there. Open your map and look at where the number of region 3 is. Precisely below the number, in the actual field, lies another node. Do the same and look at region 7. Right on the left side of the number, but in the actual field, you can find some more Pricey Shoots. You will be able to understand where exactly, as they are again up to a small cliff. Lastly, the 5th place where you can find Pricey Shoots, is at the spot where four different regions are connected. 7, 8, 9 and 10. Between those four, you can find the last patch of Pricey Shoots.

And there you have it, all the locations you can find this Account item in Monster Hunter Rise. Grab just two of them, return them to the NPC needed and claim your new Gunlance design.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.