Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Access Multiplayer

The Monster Hunter series is known for its superb multiplayer element, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin continues this trend by adding not one, but two different multiplayer modes. While it is indeed a turn-based RPG, heavily different from the mainline action-RPG titles, it still offers a way in which multiple players can enjoy shared sessions, additional to presenting a highly competitive PvP mode as well. For more details as to how to access both of these features, feel free to take a look below.

How to access multiplayer in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Multiplayer is not unlocked right away. In fact, it will take a while before you are able to join some hunts with people all over the internet, or pit your character and your favorite Monsties in competitive battles against them. On the good side, there aren’t any extra pre-requisites needed and multiplayer is unlocked by simply progressing through the main story. At some point, which we won’t spoil here due to tied in story events, after interacting with your Task board the multiplayer feature will automatically unlock, and you will be able to access it from that same board from that point forward. The game will notify you right away for that fact, alongside a couple of tutorial pages in regards to how it works, so don’t need to worry about missing it.

After you unlock the multiplayer system, you can access it even at that instant. Both of each modes, co-op and PvP, are unlocked at the same time, so feel free to join in hunts with players all over the globe, or ready your team for some PvP matches. Just be warned, it is very likely your team won’t be really that strong at the point you unlock the feature, so you may want to wait a little before you find yourself fighting against others.

