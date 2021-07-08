Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Climb Vines

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has a ton of places to explore, a lot of them being unreachable at first as you start your adventure, including any spots with visible, green vines crawling on top of them. As you have already guessed, those vines can be climbed, but, not until you reach a certain point of the game. Let’s take a look below for more details about it.

How to climb vines in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

If you approach those beforementioned vines, you will see the button prompt of Monstie abilities popping up, however with an X mark. This means that you can indeed climb those walls that have vines attached, but only with a Monstie ability that none of your Monsters has. Not only that, but you will find a lot of spots like these, therefore it’s only natural to imagine you do this early-ish into your Monster Hunter Stories 2 journey. That would be a wrong guess, since the first Monstie you can find that has the ‘Ivy Climb’ ability, the one needed to of course climb vines, is a Kecha Wacha. And Kecha Wacha, for those that still have not encountered one, is located in the third region of the game.

While we won’t spoil anything further as to where and when exactly you find this place, what we can mention is that it will take some time before you reach this area. If you rush the story and only focus on the main task of Monster Hunter Stories 2, it won’t take that much to be honest, but that’s not the point of a Monster Hunter title. You will need to explore, fight and farm lots of materials, if you want to get the best experience out of the game. Rushing it just to unlock a certain ability, is not really worth it since you can freely travel to previously visited areas.

That said, if you took your time and reached the desired point at a certain pace, still wondering how you can climb those vines, rest assured that everything will beanswered as soon as you get a Kecha Wacha egg. Simply hatch the egg, have the Monstie in your party, ride it before you interact with the vines and you will be able to climb them in seconds, reaching unexplored areas and new Treasure Chests. There are of course more Monsties with this ability, but this one is the very first you can encounter in your adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.