Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Fast Travel

Being able to ride Monsters in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a blast, however, sometimes you may just want to fast travel to somewhere in order to reach your destination effortlessly. The world of this sequel in the spin-off series of the popular franchise has a lot of places to visit and vast areas with secrets and new Monsters to find. For this reason alone, it is not practical to just keep running around the place since you will need to go back and forth to numerous places, a good number of times.

How to Fast Travel in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The solution to what was mentioned above, is the fast travel system which you unlock after you progress through the story a little. Depending on how much you rush the game, the option can be unlocked soon-ish, or after a couple of hours if you are taking your time with pretty much everything.

While the game does explain everything needed the moment you are able to fast travel to places, not everything is explained in detail. After a certain point in your adventure, you bump into a certain kiosk named Catavan Stand. It’s a basic stand with a Felyne resting under it, and after a brief explanation of its services, you will be able to fast travel to any Catavan Stand you encountered in the game, and to every village and town you’ve also unlocked as well. You can do this by interacting with that Felyne, and choose the respective option from the menu. Click on the place you want to go and you will be instantly ‘teleported’ there.

These are the basics you need to know about how to fast travel. However, what the game doesn’t emphasize into, is that you can actually fast travel from anywhere in the game. You don’t really need to interact with a Catavan Stand to choose your destination. Open your map from where you are, with the corresponding button of your current platform of choice, and from within the map you will be able to see a button prompt for fast traveling, again, depending on the controller you are using. Click the button that is shown there and the fast travel list will open, with all of the unlocked places you can travel to. Stands act as fast travel beacons, so while you don’t need to be next to one to teleport from, you need to try and find as many of them as you can to expand your fast travel locations list.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.