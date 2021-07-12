Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Lagiacrus

The long-lost leviathan is back, and Lagiacrus is finally relevant again in the new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. While Lagiacrus disappeared from the mainline series of the Monster Hunter franchise, due to technical reasons mostly, Monster Hunter Stories 2 brought this fan-favorite monster back as there are no limitations here and of course, no below-the-water physics. You will need to wait for a while before you are able to tame such a beast, but it’s well worth it.

How to get Lagiacrus in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

In order to be able to find Lagiacrus in the wild, you will first need to face it as a boss fight, during your journey. It is tied to a story fight, so unless you progress far enough and face it, expect no Lagiacrus eggs in Monster Dens. The specific fight, will occur near the end of your adventure in Lamure, right before you enter Terga, the fiery continent.

To be more precise, after that fight, Lagiacrus is usually seen in Pomore Garden, both as a random spawn in the overworld and inside Monster Dens in that area. To increase the chances of finding one though, it’s best to go around looking for some Rare Monster Dens, as they tend to include a Lagiacrus way more often than regular ones. The fastest way to find one, is to keep fast traveling to the Pomore Garden Catavan Stand, by changing the time zones as well to reset the spawns there, until you see near you a Lagiacrus or a Rare Monster Den.

After you do find one, all you have to do is to fight it and make it retreat back to its den, in order to chase it and grab an egg from the nest. Throw a Paintball and finish the fight with a Rathalos Kinship Skill, as this is the unique pre-requisite for Lagiacrus that significantly raises the retreat rate, and hope it retreats. Additionally, you can even find its eggs without a Lagiacrus spawning in the Den, so never leave one before you claim that fabled egg of the last room.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.