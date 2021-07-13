Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Mizutsune

The hunt for Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is not a pleasant one. Not because it is hard to find, on the contrary, it’s just the fight itself against it is annoying to say the least. As magnificent and elegant Mizutsune may be, its attacks techniques and abilities are far from it, as they tend to cause multiple negative effects, that just drag the fight way longer than it should. That said, it’s at least well worth the trouble as obtaining a Mizutsune egg, means you have a very strong ally in your team.

How to get Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Mizutsune shares a lot of similarities with Lagiacrus, in regards to finding its egg, as the strategy and actual location are pretty much the same. In fact , Mizutsune is even easier as it tends to have a certain spawn place, right next to a Catavan Stand, making things significantly easier. Before that however, you first need to have fought Mizutsune in a boss fight, as this then makes the fabled Monster to appear in the wild. The specific battle is split into two parts, as the first time you encounter it it simply flees, but the second time it’s the real deal. And it is a rather tough fight, so make sure to go prepared into it.

With that in mind, as long as you have defeated Mizutsune, then all you have to do is to fast travel to the Pomore Garden’s Catavan Stand, a location right before you reach the Terga region. There is only one stand there, right in the middle of that area, so it won’t be hard to find it. The moment you teleport there, just take a look around and a Mizutsune should be walking around, minding its own business. In case that spawn isn’t somewhere near you, then just teleport back in a different time zone to reset the spawn, and keep doing the same thing until you find it. Commence a battle with it and try to make it retreat, so you can chase it back to its den and grab a Mizutsune egg.

In case you want to avoid battling with it, then you can run around and search for Rare Monster Dens, that can include its eggs without even getting into a fight with it. You could find an egg in normal Monster Dens too, but it is way harder to do so than Rare dens. Pick your poison and start your farm for some Mizutsune eggs.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2021