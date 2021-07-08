Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Monster Fluid

Monster Fluid is a well-known ingredient in the Monster Hunter franchise, with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bringing it back this time around too. An actually interesting and sometimes hard to get item, since it is not easy to understand how to obtain it. Or at least that would be the case with the mainline series of Monster Hunter. Since Wings of Ruin is a turn-based RPG, some things get much simpler, like how to find some Monster Fluid.

How to get Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Fluid Description

“A liquid that bugs suck from monsters. Forms an adhesive when mixed with gastric juices.”

It’s simple, Monster Fluid drops from bugs. All kinds of bugs to be precise, and by certain bug-like large Monsters as well. Bugs are known to be a nuisance to hunt in other Monster Hunter titles, as they are annoying to fight and successfully extra Monster Fluid from them. However, in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, it’s only a matter of finding insects and beating them to a pulp.

Bnahabra (all versions), will be the easiest and most solid way of farming Monster Fluid. They have good chances of dropping it each time you defeat them, and since they can be found in groups, your chances of getting at least one in each fight are very high. If Bnahabra is not your cup of tea though, then any other bug can be farmed for Monster Fluid, at any region you are currently in. You can even check your Monster-pedia to see which ones exactly drop it, from the creatures you’ve already defeated, speeding up the process even further.

Monster Fluid is mostly used for healing and other helpful consumables, alongside certain pieces of equipment. It goes without saying that you will need at least some of them during your playthrough, so don’t sleep on exterminating some insects anytime you have the chance.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

