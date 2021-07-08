Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Monsters With Rainbow Genes

Finding a Monstie with Rainbow Genes in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the most satisfying thing that can happen in the game. If you only care about clearing the game from start to finish, then Rainbow Genes may not be all that worthwhile for you. However, for those that plan on tackling every end-game activity and creating a team for facing players in the PvP mode of Monster Hunter Stories 2, Rainbow Genes will be something crucial to hunt for. Every Monstie has certain Genes after birth, which you can expand, upgrade, or even replace as you fuse it with lots and lots of other Monsters. A Rainbow Gene can act as the type of any other Gene in the game, hence making it extremely easy to get those Bingo bonuses. Let’s take a more detailed look below, in regards to how to obtain Monsties with these unique features.

How to get Monster Eggs with Rainbow Genes in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Rainbow Genes are extremely rare, so you need to ensure that you don’t release or accidentally fuse any of those Monsters that have them. Even if they are low level Monsties or not very strong, just safeguard them until you need them as fodder for a stronger Monster. Rainbow Genes can take the place of any Gene at all, and they will count towards a bingo bonus in any case. As such, it is best to put them at the very center of the Genes tree, of any Monstie. This way, all adjacent slots will receive this universal Gene as a pair, leaving you a lot of room to experiment with the rest.

In regards to how to find Monsties with Rainbow Genes, there isn’t much you can do besides a couple of things. It is a random occurrence anyway, and you can affect the appearance rate at a very low percent. First thing you need to do, is to use any Charms and Tributes you have that affect rare Genes appearance, through the Prayer Shrine, found in every town and village you have previously visited.

With that in mind, the next step is to find rare Eggs. Those are Monster Eggs that glow with a gold or rainbow color after you pick them up. In order to increase your chances for one, make sure to use all of the available egg-pickup tries in each Monster Den, until you pick an egg glowing as such. These types of eggs have a better chance of having rare Genes, so you need to gather a lot of them.

Lastly, in order to increase even further the chances of finding these glowing eggs, try and search for Rare Monster Dens. These usually have better Monsters inside, together with better eggs too. They are not found easily, indeed, but if your goal is to get Monsties with Rainbow Genes, Rare Monster Dens will be essential for this process.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.