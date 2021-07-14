Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Nergigante

The almighty poster boy of Monster Hunter World, Nergigante, makes its appearance in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as well, with a bang. It’s as ferocious as it was in World, if not more, and if you plan on riding on its back expect to put some effort. Nergigante is not an easy ‘catch’, and not an early one as well. Check below to see more info as to how to get one of its eggs.

How to get Nergigante in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

None can deny Nergigante’s overwhelming presence and it’s only natural for someone to want to add one to their collection. That said, it is not easy. First and before anything else, you need to beat Nergigante during a boss fight, very late into the game’s story. We won’t mention anything specific about it in order to keep everything as spoiler-free as possible, but just note that the specific fight takes place very close to the end of your journey.

After defeating Nergigante, then you are finally able to find one of its eggs. However, it is based purely on luck and nothing else. Unfortunately, you can’t make Nergigante retreat to its den, even if you fight it again and again through random encounters, so you need to find an egg randomly in a Monster Den.

To be more specific about this, the eggs of such a beast are very rare, especially the ones with good genes, so you should only search Rare Monster Dens. Nergigante eggs can be found all over the Terga region, so the best you can do is to is to run or fly around until you spot a rare den, get inside and hope for a Nergigante egg to be the one you find. If there isn’t any nearby Rare Monster Den, fast travel again to the same spot but with a different time zone, to reset the spawns around the area.

The farm for Nergigante eggs will be tough and for sure need a lot of time, but they are more than worth it. Nergigante is a very strong Monstie, excelling at all stats with powerful attacks as well. Its overworld abilities may be a little ‘meh’, but combat-wise I can already see this Monstie being in everyone’s team.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

