Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Palamute

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin received its first DLC update, and the beloved Palamute is the main protagonist of it. Making its debut in the recent Monster Hunter Rise, this shinobi-like dog is now available for you to ride in Wings of Ruin as well. Merely a couple of days upon the game’s official release, the Palamute will be a very good addition to your Monstie roster, as not only it has some great overworld abilities, but also some exceptional Genes.

How to get Palamute in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The process of obtaining a Palamute egg (yes, it seems even dogs come from eggs in the Monster Hunter franchise), is rather different than most of the Monsters you have been finding up until now in Monster Hunter Stories 2. You can only found at first one of its eggs, in co-op missions through Multiplayer. Not through any mission though, as there is a requirement.

Head over to our friend Melynx Inc., the black Melynx that gladly accepts all of your Bottle Caps, and from its selling items list you should now be able to get a Palamute Ticket. This is your ticket for starting a special co-op mission, which has chances of spawning a Palamute egg in it. It costs 8 Bottle Caps each, the normal tickets that is, then the rare variant costs 50 caps and the golden tickets costs a whopping 100 Bottle Caps each. The difference between all of these is that you can access higher rarity expeditions, in which you can find Palamutes with better Genes overall. If you don’t mind Genes and just want a Palamute, the normal one should suffice.

After buying your ticket, head over to your Quest board. Access Multiplayer and from there, you should be able to see a special expedition with a yellow star attached to it, mentioning the Palamute. Select it and then you will be asked to spend one ticket per run. Use it, and you should be good to go.

In that expedition, being with a random friend/ person or an offline NPC, you will roam a field with three nests, and each nest has a chance of giving you a Palamute egg. There are six different elemental versions of Palamutes, so the more tickets you spend and the more expeditions you partake in, the more chances are to get all of them. After grabbing the egg, which has a very unique design on it, head back, hatch it and enjoy your new doggo.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on July 15th, 2021