Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Rathian

Rathian, the female counterpart of Rathalos, can be found in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin after certain events unfold. In contrast to a lot of other Monsters of the game, it is kind of locked behind a certain instance, for which we are going to talk about below and show you exactly how to actually get a Rathian egg, the easy way.

How to get Rathian in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

As you journey along the vast fields of Alcala, the second region of Monster Hunter Stories 2, at some point during your story progression you will encounter Rathian, Queen of the Land. While it is a tough fight indeed if you are not prepared when you face such a Monster, it is well worth it since after winning that battle, Rathian then becomes available to find in the wild.

This means that by roaming around Alcala, you have chances of seeing an untamed Rathian, minding its own business. If you do, approach it and commence a fight. What you want to do, is to try and make it retreat in order to chase it back to its den and grab the egg from that nest. Don’t forget to throw a Paintball at it and check its specific pre-requisites to do that raise that retreat rate even further. Additionally, Rathian can now be found in Monster Dens as a random random Monster, or just its egg alone at the final room of those dens.

If you want to avoid leaving things to lady luck, there is something more you can do to have a 100% chance to encounter a Rathian. You can visit the exact same spot you encountered it as a boss, and at that point exactly there will always be a Rathian walking around. That place is Mt. Harzgai, in Alcala, and Rathian is located at the far end of that dungeon-like area. While there isn’t any close fast travel point, and some walking is needed, it’s well worth it as there will always be a Rathian there, waiting for you.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

